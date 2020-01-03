10:47
Ex-head of Customs Service Adamkul Zhunusov released on his own recognizance

Court changed preventive measure to the Former Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Adamkul Zhunusov. He was released on his own recognizance.

The former chief customs officer of the country accused of corruption left the courtroom immediately after the decision was announced.

The trial itself is ongoing. Recall, according to investigators, Adamkul Zhunusov, holding the post of a chairman of the State Customs Service and being an official performing organizational and managerial, administrative, economic, control and audit functions in the customs service entrusted to him, in violation of the law, organized a stable corruption relationship with representatives of a LLC and other officials of the state service from 2013 to 2016. Using his authority, he assisted the company in obtaining permission to process the customs territory by a wrong identification method.

«As a result of the unlawful actions of the ex-chairman of the SCS, the state suffered material damage in the amount of over 166 million soms in the form of mandatory customs payments that were not received by the budget. According to the results of the investigation, A. Zhunusov was charged and the Pervomaisky District Court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention in absentia,» the investigators noted earlier.

Adamkul Zhunusov was put on an interstate wanted list. In December 2018, he was detained at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku (Azerbaijan) and escorted to the Kyrgyz Republic by employees of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes.
