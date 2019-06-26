11:50
Ex-head of Customs Adamkul Zhunusov, who suffered a stroke, remanded in custody

The Bishkek City Court remanded the former head of the Customs Service Adamkul Zhunusov, who suffered a heart attack and a stroke, in custody. Representatives of the court informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the Oktyabrsky District Court decided to remand Adamkul Zhunusov in custody until the end of the trial, but the defendant’s lawyers appealed the preventive measure. However, the higher court left it unchanged.

Earlier, his lawyer filed a petition for suspension of the criminal case. According to the lawyer, his client cannot be brought to justice. Doctors diagnosed Adamkul Zhunusov with a stroke and brain infarction. The defendant is kept in the medical unit of the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

Defendants in the case, except for Adamkul Zhunusov, are Nurbek Aibashev, Abdyvakhat Sulaimanov, Zamirbek Niyazaliev, Bolot Birnazarov, Azamat Sulaimanov, Emil Kadinov, Tilek Kurmanov, Kubanychbek Abdrakhmanov, Baktybek Amanov, Semetei Kaiypov, Orolbek Baktybekov, Gulzat Sheralieva, Marshalbek Beysheev, Marta Baizakova. They are charged with corruption and negligence.

In December 2018, Adamkul Zhunusov was detained at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku (Azerbaijan) and extradited to Kyrgyzstan.
