Term of detention of ex-customs head Adamkul Zhunusov extended

Term of detention of the ex-сhairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Adamkul Zhunusov was extended. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

The Pervomaisky District Court extended the investigation of his case until April 4.

Adamkul Zhunusov was hospitalized after the arrest. Later, he was convoyed to the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

According to the investigation, from 2013 to 2016, Adamkul Zhunusov, occupying the post of a chairman of the State Customs Service, in violation of the norms of the legislation of Kyrgyzstan, organized a stable corruption relationship with other state bodies and a private company. He was convoyed from Baku (Azerbaijan) to Bishkek on December 28.
