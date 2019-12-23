Project on PPP in preschool education sector to be expanded in Kyrgyzstan

Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to spread a public-private partnership program in preschool education sector throughout the country. The Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova told at a meeting with journalists.

She noted that the program was designed to provide access to preschool education for children from socially vulnerable sectors of the population. Parents will pay only half of the cost of kindergarten services. The remaining 50 percent is covered from state and municipal budgets.

«Moreover, we plan to develop public-private partnership projects everywhere up to allocation of land if business intends to build kindergartens,» she said.

Altynai Omurbekova reminded that the Government was tasked to cover 80 percent of children by preschool education. According to her data, about 40 percent are currently covered.