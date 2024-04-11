Preschool education coverage planned to be increased to 40 percent in 2024

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov held a meeting at the Ministry of Education and Science on the implementation of state policy in the field of preschool education. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

It was noted that the task is to bring the coverage by preschool education to 40 percent in 2024.

According to the National Statistical Committee, at the end of 2023 the coverage by preschool education was 26.4 percent — 220,000 children, which is 21,000 more than in 2022.

Akylbek Japarov said that the work to increase the coverage of children by kindergartens should be carried out systematically, without bureaucratic procedures and complications on the part of specialized state structures and local authorities.

«We have entrusted you with the future of our children. It depends on you how new approaches and methods in education will be promoted and implemented. All children are talented; it is necessary to develop these talents at school. Your task is to instill in children the desire for knowledge, awaken the desire to learn. Pay special attention to teaching STEM subjects,» he said.