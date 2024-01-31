Preschool educational institution of SCNS opened in Bishkek

Preschool educational institution No. 7 Altyn Balalyk of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) was opened in Bishkek. The press center of the SCNS reported.

According to it, the kindergarten has 220 places.

«The educational institution has all necessary conditions and furniture. Altyn Balalyk accepts children aged 2.5 years and above to prepare them for school. The construction of the institution was financed from the President’s reserve fund,» the statement says.