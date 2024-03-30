Preschool education to be developed in Issyk-Kul region

Commissioner for Children’s Rights Asel Chynbaeva held a visiting meeting on scaling the Government Accelerators program in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

The experience of piloting this program in Bishkek, further measures for scaling, as well as key provisions in accordance with the state educational standard for preschool education, namely the requirements for a safe environment and the implementation of five areas of development of a preschool child, were presented during the meeting.

Asel Chynbaeva noted the importance of early development and increasing the coverage of children under six years old by expanding the regional network of preschool education services provided by individuals (individual entrepreneurs).

Based on the results of the visiting meeting, priorities and areas, in which it is necessary to step up work on the development of preschool education services, were identified.

The Government Accelerators program is a special reform mechanism developed by the government of the United Arab Emirates. It presents a methodology, using which government agencies have to solve problems and achieve set goals within a 100-day period.