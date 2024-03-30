16:22
USD 89.47
EUR 96.43
RUB 0.97
English

Preschool education to be developed in Issyk-Kul region

Commissioner for Children’s Rights Asel Chynbaeva held a visiting meeting on scaling the Government Accelerators program in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

The experience of piloting this program in Bishkek, further measures for scaling, as well as key provisions in accordance with the state educational standard for preschool education, namely the requirements for a safe environment and the implementation of five areas of development of a preschool child, were presented during the meeting.

Asel Chynbaeva noted the importance of early development and increasing the coverage of children under six years old by expanding the regional network of preschool education services provided by individuals (individual entrepreneurs).

Based on the results of the visiting meeting, priorities and areas, in which it is necessary to step up work on the development of preschool education services, were identified.

The Government Accelerators program is a special reform mechanism developed by the government of the United Arab Emirates. It presents a methodology, using which government agencies have to solve problems and achieve set goals within a 100-day period.
link: https://24.kg/english/290336/
views: 146
Print
Related
Preschool educational institution of SCNS opened in Bishkek
Business in field of preschool education exempted from taxes in Kyrgyzstan
60 preschool development centers to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Education Ministry plans to introduce variable forms of preschool education
Project on PPP in preschool education sector to be expanded in Kyrgyzstan
At least 99 percent of preschoolers trained for school in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners
Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries
30 March, Saturday
14:34
Preschool education to be developed in Issyk-Kul region Preschool education to be developed in Issyk-Kul region
14:22
Clooney Foundation files complaint on behalf of Mahabat Tazhibek kyzy
14:07
Terrorists have no nationality - SCNS Chairman about terrorist attack in Moscow
13:59
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 28.37 more kilometers of state border
13:52
Strong wind registered at night in Balykchy