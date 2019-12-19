11:00
Projects from Kyrgyzstan account for 1.6% of EDB's investment portfolio

As of December 1, 2019, Kyrgyzstan accounts for only 1.6 percent of the total portfolio of investment projects of the Eurasian Development Bank. Such data were announced the day before at a meeting of the Council of the bank.

It was held at Astana International Financial Center under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin. The meeting was attended by authorized representatives of the bank’s shareholders. Kyrgyzstan was represented by the Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov.

Participants of the meeting discussed results of the work of the Eurasian Development Bank in 2019 and set of objectives for 2020. The Council considered major investment projects, implementation of digital initiatives and expansion of the bank’s membership.

As of December 1, 2019, the EDB investment portfolio exceeded $ 4 billion, which is 18 percent more than in 2018.

Since the beginning of the year, 23 new investment projects for $ 1.2 billion have been signed. They concern the energy sector (27.9 percent), infrastructure (22.4 percent), the financial sector (15 percent) and other industries.

Projects in Russia (42.8 percent) and Kazakhstan (42 percent) dominate in the country structure of the EDB investment portfolio; Belarus accounts for 11.2 percent, Armenia — 2.3 percent, Kyrgyzstan — 1.6 percent, and Tajikistan — 0.1 percent.
