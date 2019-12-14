26 botulism cases registered in Bishkek since beginning of 2019

Since the beginning of 2019, at least 26 cases of botulism have been registered in Bishkek. There were only 10 such cases in 2018. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek reported with reference to its Chief Physician, Ryspek Sydygaliev.
The center reminded that the toxin often does not change the appearance, smell and taste of the product, so the available homemade canned food should be boiled for 15-20 minutes 6-12 hours before eating it.
Boiling, frying of food and any canned products before serving is the main measure of prevention of botulism, other intestinal diseases and food poisoning.