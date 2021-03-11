Ten people hospitalized, two die of botulism in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan

Ten people were hospitalized with botulism in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The citizens turned for medical help to Nariman Family Medicine Center on March 9 with complaints of headaches, pain in the stomach, intestinal upset, vomiting, dry mouth, difficulty swallowing. The victims were immediately hospitalized, but two of them died.

Epidemiological investigation found out that all the victims visited their relative on March 6. Signs of the disease began to appear on March 7, all the victims self-medicated and did not seek medical help. They turned to Nariman Family Medicine Center only on March 9 due to deteriorating condition.

Specialists of Kara-Suu District Center for Disease Prevention and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance took samples of salads, jams, compotes for laboratory examination. The sanitary and epidemiological investigation is ongoing.