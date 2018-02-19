06:16
Botulism in Kara-Suu. Child dies

A child died of botulism in the intensive care unit of the Osh Interregional Children’s Hospital. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

Recall, 17 people were hospitalized with botulism in Savai village of Kara-Suu district.

As of today, there are 13 patients, including 8 adults, in the Kara-Suu Territorial Hospital. Two of them are in intensive care unit, the other six patients have a moderately severe state of health.

Four children are in the Osh City Children’s Hospital in the infectious disease department. Their state is moderately severe. One child is in the intensive care unit of the Osh Interregional Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

The results of laboratory tests will be known after 10 days.
