Botulinum toxin found in Dar Zemli canned pickles in Kyrgyzstan

Causative agent and botulinum toxin was found in canned pickles produced by Dar Zemli LLC. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, a case of botulism with one victim was registered in November.

The canned pickles produced by Dar Zemli LLC, made in July 2018, were recognized as dangerous.

A laboratory study revealed botulinum toxin in them. A probable cause could be violation of the manufacturing process.

«Measures have been taken against the producer, a sanitary order has been issued to remove the product from the distribution network, but at the same time we recommend paying attention to the producer and date of production when buying canned pickles,» the ministry noted.

Do not purchase or eat this product. Having found it on a shelf, contact the administrator to remove it from sale.

The ministry added that 43 cases of botulism with 64 victims have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year. All cases were caused by consumption of homemade canned products.

Botulism is one of the most severe food poisonings. Mortality rate in case of untimely medical aid reaches 70 percent. Only fast visit to a doctor at a hospital, timely diagnosis and specific treatment can save from tragic outcome.