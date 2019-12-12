18:34
Koi-Tash events. Almazbek Atambayev arranged violent seizure of power

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan began to consider results of the work of the State Commission on Investigation of Events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8.

The report was made by the deputy of the Parliament, member of the State Commission Tynchtyk Shainazarov. He voiced the conclusions made by the commission. According to Tynchtyk Shainazarov, the former president was arranging a violent seizure of power.

The actions of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, despite the shortcomings, in accordance with the Constitution and legislation, were carried out legally. Atambayev and his supporters are to blame for the riots in Koi-Tash.

Tynchtyk Shainazarov

The conclusion on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 was adopted by the State Commission and signed by all its members. Ex-judge Klara Sooronkulova has a dissenting opinion.
