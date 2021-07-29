16:36
National Commission on State Language and Language Policy established

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on organizing the activities of the National Commission on the State Language and Language Policy under the President of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The commission was renamed to pursue a unified policy in the development of the state language. The main editorial office of the Kyrgyz Encyclopedia at the National Academy of Sciences, as well as the Terminology Commission under the Government, are transferred under control of the National Commission. They were transformed into the Center for Kyrgyz Encyclopedia and Terminology. In addition, Kyrgyztest state institution was transferred under the supervision of the National Commission.
