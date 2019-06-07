Aleksey Petrushevsky placed in SCNS temporary detention center

Former director of the Center for Rehabilitation of Children and Youth at the Bishkek City Administration Aleksey Petrushevsky is suspected of abuse of office. Lawyer Elena Gavrilova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, yesterday, Aleksey Petrushevsky was summoned to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for questioning as a witness. After four and a half hours, the investigator issued a detention report.

«My client is accused of abusing his official position when being the director of the center. In 2017, an alien woman began to help a boy, whose mother had an asocial lifestyle. Aleksey Petrushevsky allowed the child to meet with her. After an intention to arrange custody of the boy, his relatives were immediately found, and the child was given to them against his will. According to investigators, he had no right to allow it,» said Elena Gavrilova.

Alexey Petrushevsky was fired on March 6. He considered his dismissal illegal and appealed to the trade union. Recently, he was criticized and even accused of pedophilia and sale of children. More than one inspection has been carried out at the institution, but the facts were not confirmed.