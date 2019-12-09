17:50
Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022

Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity under CASA-1000 project from 2022. It was stated in the Parliament at a meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Aitmamat Kadyrbaev, Kyrgyzstan will start exporting electricity from 2022 under CASA-1000 project, its volume should be 23 billion kilowatt hours for 15 years.

The total length of power lines in Kyrgyzstan will be 450 kilometers.

Aitmamat Kadyrbaev

In addition, he said that equipment was being updated at a number of hydropower plants in the republic. Kyrgyzstan plans to supply electricity under the CASA-1000 project to Afghanistan and Pakistan for 5.5 cents per kilowatt-hour.
