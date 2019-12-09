President Jeenbekov aware of judges violating justice

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov called on the Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Judges to take tough measures against judges, who inflicted a blow on the reputation of the entire judicial system. The President announced at a ceremony dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the judicial system of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The head of state stressed that he was informed about unworthy judges who continue lawlessness and corruption.

«There are cases when some judges turn a blind eye to the gravity of a crime, make it easier for the accused to take responsibility for it, and cover up criminal acts. It is necessary to stop the illegal actions of representatives of the third branch of government, who must protect the rule of law. The profession of a judge is a very responsible profession, it does not tolerate mistakes,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

At least 190 judges have been brought to disciplinary responsibility for 2017-2019. About 14 judges of them were reprimanded, and 170 were warned.

Based on recommendation of the Prosecutor General’s Office, consent was given to prosecute 11 judges, including six former and five serving.