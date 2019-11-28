00:02
Ex-deputy Damirbek Asylbek uulu to be convoyed to prison 27 in Moldovanovka

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Damirbek Asylbek uulu will serve his sentence in the correctional colony No. 27 in Moldovanovka village. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the service, the convicted of smuggling is being kept in the pretrial detention center 1 and is waiting for planned transfer. «The decision has already been made, he will be sent to correctional colony No. 27 in Moldovanovka, and two his accomplices will be transferred to correctional colony No. 8 in Petrovka,» the State Penitentiary Service said.

Asylbek Damirbek uulu was found guilty of «creation and heading a transnational organized group» and «economic smuggling» in Almaty. According to the investigation, as a result of the actions of the defendants, the state treasury of Kazakhstan did not receive more than 99 million tenge (about $ 255,000 at the current rate).

Two more citizens of Kyrgyzstan — 39-year-old Ulanbek Muradilov and 34-year-old Chingiz Abakirov — are also accused in the case along with Damirbek Asylbek uulu. The court found them guilty of participation in the criminal group.

Two weeks ago they were convoyed to Kyrgyzstan, the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reviewed the case and upheld the verdict of the Almaty court — 10 years behind bars with serving the sentence in a correctional colony.
