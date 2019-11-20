Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reviews case of Damirbek Asylbek uulu

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reviewed a criminal case against the ex-member of the Parliament Damirbek Asylbek uulu. The Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news Ex-deputy Damirbek Asylbek uulu convicted in Almaty transported to Kyrgyzstan

A Deputy Prosecutor General Jamilia Jamanbaeva filed a submission to the court. By a resolution of the highest instance, the petition of the deputy head of the supervisory body was granted.

«The judicial bench of the Supreme Court accepted the verdict of the Specialized Interdistrict Criminal Court of Almaty city against Damirbek Asylbek uulu for execution. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with deportation from Kazakhstan for five years. The verdict of the Almaty court determined serving of the punishment at penal system institutions with maximum security,» the Supreme Court said.

Having reviewed the criminal case, the judicial bench of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic sentenced Damirbek Asylbek uulu to 10 years behind bars with serving the sentence in a prison colony with general regime. The Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic

Damirbek Asylbek uulu was found guilty of «creation and heading a transnational organized group» and «economic smuggling» in Almaty. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to investigators, as a result of the actions of the defendants, the state treasury of Kazakhstan did not receive more than 99 million tenge (about $ 255,000 at the current rate).

Recall, two more citizens of Kyrgyzstan — 39-year-old Ulanbek Muradilov and 34-year-old Chingiz Abakirov — are also accused in the case along with Damirbek Asylbek uulu. The court found them guilty of participation in the criminal group.