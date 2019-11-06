Sentence against ex-MP convicted of smuggling upheld

The Court of Appeal of Almaty considered the case of an ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Damirbek Asylbek uulu. The verdict was upheld. He was convicted of «creation and management of a transnational organized group» and «economic smuggling» and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to the investigation, as a result of the actions of the defendants, the state treasury of Kazakhstan lost more than 99 million tenge (about $ 255,000 at the current rate).
Recall, two more citizens of Kyrgyzstan are defendants in the case along with Damirbek Asylbek uulu — 39-year-old Ulanbek Muradilov and 34-year-old Chingiz Abakirov. The court found them guilty of participation in a criminal group.