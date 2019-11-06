16:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sentence against ex-MP convicted of smuggling upheld

The Court of Appeal of Almaty considered the case of an ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Damirbek Asylbek uulu. The verdict was upheld. He was convicted of «creation and management of a transnational organized group» and «economic smuggling» and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Related news
Ex-MP Damirbek Asylbek uulu sentenced to 10 years in prison
According to media reports, the court did not satisfy the complaint of the defense of the former parliament member.

According to the investigation, as a result of the actions of the defendants, the state treasury of Kazakhstan lost more than 99 million tenge (about $ 255,000 at the current rate).

Recall, two more citizens of Kyrgyzstan are defendants in the case along with Damirbek Asylbek uulu — 39-year-old Ulanbek Muradilov and 34-year-old Chingiz Abakirov. The court found them guilty of participation in a criminal group.
link:
views: 70
Print
Related
Accomplices of convicted ex-deputy Damir Asylbek uulu arrested
Ex-MP Damirbek Asylbek uulu sentenced to 10 years in prison
Popular
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
6 November, Wednesday
15:56
Girl falls from 11th floor of high-rise building in Bishkek Girl falls from 11th floor of high-rise building in Bis...
15:48
Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls period of Usubaliev’s leadership “golden era”
15:32
Kyrgyzstan wins 6 medals at World Armwrestling Championship
15:17
Two Kyrgyzstanis become World Taekwondo Champions
15:10
Sentence against ex-MP convicted of smuggling upheld