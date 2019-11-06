Sentence against ex-MP convicted of smuggling upheld

The Court of Appeal of Almaty considered the case of an ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Damirbek Asylbek uulu. The verdict was upheld. He was convicted of «creation and management of a transnational organized group» and «economic smuggling» and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to media reports, the court did not satisfy the complaint of the defense of the former parliament member.

According to the investigation, as a result of the actions of the defendants, the state treasury of Kazakhstan lost more than 99 million tenge (about $ 255,000 at the current rate).

Recall, two more citizens of Kyrgyzstan are defendants in the case along with Damirbek Asylbek uulu — 39-year-old Ulanbek Muradilov and 34-year-old Chingiz Abakirov. The court found them guilty of participation in a criminal group.