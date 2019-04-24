Ex-MP Damirbek Asylbek uulu sentenced to 10 years in prison

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Damirbek Asylbek uulu was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Kazakhstan. Tengrinews.kz reports.

Defendants in the criminal case on smuggling on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan border were sentenced today in Almaty.

Damirbek Asylbek uulu was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of «creation and management of transnational organized group» and «economic smuggling.»

Two more citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 39-year-old Ulanbek Muradilov and 34-year-old Chingiz Abakirov, were found guilty of participation in a criminal group.

As Trinrinews.kz reports, the accused started a fight during reading of the verdict.