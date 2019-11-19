19:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ex-deputy Damirbek Asylbek uulu convicted in Almaty transported to Kyrgyzstan

Ex-deputy Asylbek Damirbek uulu, convicted of smuggling by an Almaty court, was transported to Kyrgyzstan under guard. The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Sentence against ex-MP convicted of smuggling upheld
It is specified that three people convicted in Kazakhstan, including the former parliament member, will serve their further sentences in the Kyrgyz Republic in accordance with international agreements.

Asylbek Damirbek uulu was found guilty of «creation and heading a transnational organized group» and «economic smuggling» in Almaty. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to the investigation, as a result of the actions of the defendants, the state treasury of Kazakhstan did not receive more than 99 million tenge (about $ 255,000 at the current rate).

Recall, two more citizens of Kyrgyzstan — 39-year-old Ulanbek Muradilov and 34-year-old Chingiz Abakirov — are also accused in the case along with Damirbek Asylbek uulu. The court found them guilty of participation in the criminal group.
link:
views: 113
Print
Related
Deputy Damirbek Asylbek uulu, arrested in Almaty, deprived of Kazakh citizenship
Ex-MP to be in custody until October 15 by decision of Almaty court
Almaty court extends arrest of former parliament deputy
Asylbek uulu Damirbek deprived of his deputy seat
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone
Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan
Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU
19 November, Tuesday
18:32
Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized
18:20
Ex-deputy Damirbek Asylbek uulu convicted in Almaty transported to Kyrgyzstan
18:14
Triplets were born in Osh city
18:07
Director of Kyrgyzkomur tells about reasons for attack on him
18:01
Koi-Tash events. State Commission member raises legitimacy of conclusion issue