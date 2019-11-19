Ex-deputy Damirbek Asylbek uulu convicted in Almaty transported to Kyrgyzstan

Ex-deputy Asylbek Damirbek uulu, convicted of smuggling by an Almaty court, was transported to Kyrgyzstan under guard. The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that three people convicted in Kazakhstan, including the former parliament member, will serve their further sentences in the Kyrgyz Republic in accordance with international agreements.

Asylbek Damirbek uulu was found guilty of «creation and heading a transnational organized group» and «economic smuggling» in Almaty. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to the investigation, as a result of the actions of the defendants, the state treasury of Kazakhstan did not receive more than 99 million tenge (about $ 255,000 at the current rate).

Recall, two more citizens of Kyrgyzstan — 39-year-old Ulanbek Muradilov and 34-year-old Chingiz Abakirov — are also accused in the case along with Damirbek Asylbek uulu. The court found them guilty of participation in the criminal group.