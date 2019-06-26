Accomplices of convicted ex-deputy Damir Asylbek uulu arrested

Two citizens of Kazakhstan, wanted in their homeland for economic crimes, were arrested in Bishkek in the course of a special operation. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

In 2018, a number of citizens created an active organized group to smuggle consumer goods from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan. They transported cargoes according to a previously developed criminal scheme without any legal accompanying documents.

«A number of people accused of smuggling and creation of a transnational organized criminal group were convicted. The criminal case against several other Kazakhstanis was severed into a separate case, they were put on the wanted list. On June 24, two citizens of Kazakhstan were detained in one of the microdistricts of Bishkek. Both of them are natives of Zhambyl region. The detainees were placed in a temporary detention facility,» the Interior Ministry reported.

It became known that the detainees are defendants in the case of ex-MP Damirbek Asylbek uulu. In April 2019, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling in Kazakhstan.