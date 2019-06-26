Accomplices of convicted ex-deputy Damir Asylbek uulu arrested

Two citizens of Kazakhstan, wanted in their homeland for economic crimes, were arrested in Bishkek in the course of a special operation. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
In 2018, a number of citizens created an active organized group to smuggle consumer goods from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan. They transported cargoes according to a previously developed criminal scheme without any legal accompanying documents.
It became known that the detainees are defendants in the case of ex-MP Damirbek Asylbek uulu. In April 2019, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling in Kazakhstan.