Parliament to consider state commission’s conclusion on Koi-Tash in a week

Conclusion of the State Commission for investigation of events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 was submitted to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the Government sent the conclusion to the Parliament, which was signed by all members of the commission, including the ex-judge of the Constitutional Court Klara Sooronkulova. She also signed it, but with a dissenting opinion.

According to the leader of Kyrgyzstan faction Almazbek Baatyrbekov, the issue is likely to be included in the agenda of the next plenary meeting on November 27. The Chairwoman of the relevant committee Natalya Nikitenko noted that they have not received the conclusion yet.

«According to the regulations, documents of this kind can be immediately sent to the chamber, bypassing committees and factions, since the deputies cannot change anything in them or supplement them by their arguments. The discussion will take place at a general meeting. A decision will be made on its results,» the deputy Iskhak Masaliev explained the procedure to 24.kg news agency.

The conclusion reportedly states that the Government was instructed to consider the responsibility of law enforcement officials. The conclusion also notes that there were miscalculations and errors in the actions of the leaders of the security and law enforcement agencies.

After detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created the State Commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district, Chui region, on August 7-8, 2019. Its composition included the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, parliament members, Cabinet representatives, public figures and experts.
