Koi-Tash events. Conclusion of State Commission sent to Parliament

Conclusion of the State Commission for investigation of events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8 was sent to the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Government reported.

The Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov met with members of the state commission yesterday.

«I express gratitude to all members of the commission for their active participation in the work. I want to note that all the proposals of the members of the state commission were taken into account and discussed, a comprehensive study of all the circumstances of the events on August 7-8, 2019 was carried out,» the press service quotes the Deputy Prime Minister as saying.

The Government Office stresses that the conclusion was signed by all members of the commission.

 The last meeting of the state commission was held without participation of the media.

Klara Sooronkulova confirmed to 24.kg news agency that a session was held the day before, and not just a meeting with members of the state commission. «After the discussion, a final document was signed. I also signed it, but with a dissenting opinion,» she said.

The previously proposed version of the document did not suit some members of the state commission, in particular, it was not signed by Ismail Isakov, Zharkynbek Kasymbekov, Arthur Medetbekov and others. Klara Sooronkulova then also voted against the proposed draft and submitted her version of the conclusion for consideration by the commission.

The conclusion reportedly states that the Government was instructed to consider the responsibility of law enforcement officials. The conclusion also notes that there were miscalculations and errors in the actions of the leaders of the security and law enforcement agencies.

After detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created the State Commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district, Chui region, on August 7-8, 2019. Its composition included the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, parliament members, Cabinet representatives, public figures and experts.
