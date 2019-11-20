Man accidentally cuts his throat by chainsaw in Osh city

A man accidentally cut his throat by a chainsaw in Osh city. The Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred on November 16. The police received message about the accident from ambulance doctors.

«An operational investigative group visited the scene. It turned out that a 62-year-old resident of Osh city was sawing firewood at home. He slipped, fell, and accidentally cut his throat by the chainsaw. The man died at the scene from injuries. Relatives refused a forensic examination,» the police department said.