10:41
Schoolboy dies at car wash in Osh city

A 16-year-old teenager died at a car wash near Japalak automobile market in Osh city. The Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The police received a message about the dead from ambulance doctors.

«An operational investigation team that arrived at the scene did not find any injuries on the boy’s body. The boy was identified. It is a 16-year-old native of Nookat district A.T. His relatives waived claims to anyone and took the body. The fact was registered; a forensic examination was commissioned. According to preliminary data, the teenager had a heart attack,» the police department added.
