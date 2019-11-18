Bishkek hosts march in memory of victims of traffic accidents

A peaceful march was held in Bishkek called «Obeying the Rules — We Save Life», dedicated to the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which is marked on November 17.

The march was attended by children, activists of the Public Foundation Pro Lex, UN volunteers, MPs and employees of the Central Traffic Safety Department.

Volunteers together with the Traffic Safety Department carried out informational work with drivers at three points: on Ala-Too Square, in Osh and Alamedin markets.

Participants of the march handed out letters, brochures and tips on road safety to drivers and pedestrians.

No matter whether you are walking or driving, whether you are a pedestrian or a driver, everyone is responsible for road safety.

«You can’t demand compliance with traffic rules only from drivers, each of us must consciously approach this. There is nothing more valuable than a person’s life,» the march participants noted.

Nora Suyunalieva, Director of Pro Lex Public Foundation, stressed that traffic accidents were not natural disasters, they can be influenced. She added that people should not die in peacetime.

«The purpose of the campaign is to encourage road users to respect traffic rules and demonstrate a positive change in behavior,» said Tilek Otorov, Senior Inspector of the press service of the Central Traffic Safety Department.

For 9 months of 2019, more than 200 traffic accidents were caused by alcohol intoxication of drivers in which 31 people were killed. 500 traffic accidents occurred due to the inexperience of drivers with driving experience of up to one year, which once again stresses importance of introduction of a phased issue of driver’s licenses.

At least 494 traffic accidents occurred on Bishkek — Osh highway, in which 85 people died and 989 were injured.