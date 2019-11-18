10:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek hosts march in memory of victims of traffic accidents

A peaceful march was held in Bishkek called «Obeying the Rules — We Save Life», dedicated to the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which is marked on November 17.

The march was attended by children, activists of the Public Foundation Pro Lex, UN volunteers, MPs and employees of the Central Traffic Safety Department.

Volunteers together with the Traffic Safety Department carried out informational work with drivers at three points: on Ala-Too Square, in Osh and Alamedin markets.

Participants of the march handed out letters, brochures and tips on road safety to drivers and pedestrians.

No matter whether you are walking or driving, whether you are a pedestrian or a driver, everyone is responsible for road safety.

 «You can’t demand compliance with traffic rules only from drivers, each of us must consciously approach this. There is nothing more valuable than a person’s life,» the march participants noted.

Nora Suyunalieva, Director of Pro Lex Public Foundation, stressed that traffic accidents were not natural disasters, they can be influenced. She added that people should not die in peacetime.

«The purpose of the campaign is to encourage road users to respect traffic rules and demonstrate a positive change in behavior,» said Tilek Otorov, Senior Inspector of the press service of the Central Traffic Safety Department.

For 9 months of 2019, more than 200 traffic accidents were caused by alcohol intoxication of drivers in which 31 people were killed. 500 traffic accidents occurred due to the inexperience of drivers with driving experience of up to one year, which once again stresses importance of introduction of a phased issue of driver’s licenses.

At least 494 traffic accidents occurred on Bishkek — Osh highway, in which 85 people died and 989 were injured.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
Bus crashes into truck in Karaganda, two Kyrgyzstanis injured
Drunk driver knocks down and kills pedestrian in Romanovka village
Victim of traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road is in coma
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road
Traffic accident involving ambulance: No injured reported
One more traffic accident involving ambulance occurs in Bishkek
Ambulance crashes into minivan, child injured
Soldier dies in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road
Minibus crashes into Kamaz with soldiers in Boom gorge, injured reported
Two children, three adults killed in traffic accident
Popular
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for five days Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for five days
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations
Price of coal rises by 126.38 soms per ton for two weeks of November Price of coal rises by 126.38 soms per ton for two weeks of November
18 November, Monday
10:09
Soldier of Ground Forces hangs himself in Osh region Soldier of Ground Forces hangs himself in Osh region
09:59
Kyrgyzstani Azat Usenaliev wins International Boxing Tournament
09:39
Saimaiti’s murder. Another suspect detained, weapons confiscated
09:29
Bishkek hosts march in memory of victims of traffic accidents
17 November, Sunday
13:00
Michelin star chef: I accustom Kyrgyzstanis to exquisite table setting
16 November, Saturday
16:21
Face recognition cameras pose risk to human rights in Kyrgyzstan
16:07
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 50 million grant to improve pastures
15:59
Man dies at Kara-Keche coal mine
15:48
Olympic-standard swimming pool opened in Kara-Balta after repair
13:42
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations