Conclusion of Commission on Koi-Tash to be submitted to Parliament this week

The State Commission for Investigation of Events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 may take into account the comment of the ex-judge of the Constitutional Chamber Klara Sooronkulova. Its members informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the conclusion is still being finalized. It will, most likely, be submitted to Parliament at the end of the week. Klara Sooronkulova is the only representative of the state commission who voted against the conclusion. She asked to include a clause on consideration of responsibility of the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security for failure of the special operation on detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev.

At first, the state commission refused to include my recommendation. But the draft conclusion is being finalized and amended now. Klara Sooronkulova

The former head physician of the Bishkek Ambulance Station Zharkynbek Kasymbekov did not vote for the conclusions of the commission. Ismail Isakov was also absent at the final discussion and adoption of the resolution.

After the arrest of Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan created the state commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village in Alamedin district of Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. It includes the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts.