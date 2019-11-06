14:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Coordinator of Hizb ut-Tahrir underground cells detained in Bishkek

Member of a religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, who was involved in coordination of the activities of its underground cells in Kyrgyzstan, was arrested in Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It was found out that the citizen of one of the neighboring republics was on an interstate wanted list for involvement in Hizb ut-Tahrir activities in his homeland. Using a fake passport, he hid and conducted active extremist activities in the republic.

Investigating bodies of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic began pre-trial proceedings.

The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek.

An investigation is underway.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
64 extremist websites blocked in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani distributing extremist materials on social networks arrested
Leader of Hizb ut-Tahrir extremist organization arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region
Extremist attempts to rob bank in Jalal-Abad
Smuggling of extremist literature into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Extremist wanted by Interpol detained in Bishkek
Violent religious extremism - threat for Kyrgyzstan
245 people serve sentences for terrorism, extremism in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani convicted of posting extremist materials on Facebook
Popular
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
6 November, Wednesday
14:23
Kurpsai HES named after prominent statesman Turdakun Usubaliev Kurpsai HES named after prominent statesman Turdakun Us...
14:16
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
14:06
Coordinator of Hizb ut-Tahrir underground cells detained in Bishkek
13:52
Population census questionnaire includes questions about Internet, migrants
13:45
Elections 2020: Initiative to lower electoral threshold to 3 percent withdrawn