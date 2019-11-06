Coordinator of Hizb ut-Tahrir underground cells detained in Bishkek

Member of a religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, who was involved in coordination of the activities of its underground cells in Kyrgyzstan, was arrested in Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It was found out that the citizen of one of the neighboring republics was on an interstate wanted list for involvement in Hizb ut-Tahrir activities in his homeland. Using a fake passport, he hid and conducted active extremist activities in the republic.

Investigating bodies of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic began pre-trial proceedings.

The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek.

An investigation is underway.