3,740 billion soms of tax debts recovered to budget of Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of the year, 3,740 billion soms of tax debts were forcibly recovered into the budget of Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service reported.

According to it, compared with the same period of 2018, the figure grew by 1,051.1 billion soms, or by 39.1 percent. At the same time, 2,623.6 billion soms on 56,123 decisions out of 79,184 decisions for 7,609.3 billion soms handed to taxpayers have been recovered.

At least 4,407 fines for 9.2 million soms were imposed for late payment of taxes to the budget. About 3,655 fines of them for 7.4 million soms have been recovered.