At least 439,602 peasant (farm) enterprises were registered in Kyrgyzstan at the beginning of 2019. The National Statistical Committee presented such data.

This is the highest indicator among small and medium-sized businesses. At the same time, the number of peasant farms increased by 55,200 over five years.

In addition, 401,658 individual entrepreneurs are registered in the country. This is 50,970 people more than in 2014.