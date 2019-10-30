Iskhak Masaliev suggests voting for candidates by name in 2020

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskhak Masaliev and Zhanar Akayev insist on introduction of open lists of candidates for parliamentary elections in 2020. They prepared a bill. Iskhak Masaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, open lists imply that a voter will vote not only for the party, but also for its representatives by name.

«For example, you come to a voting booth and have ballots with a list of parties, and a complete list of candidates for deputy seats is presented. You mark those who, in your opinion, deserve a seat in the Parliament. You will vote using computers. We cannot issue ballots resembling rolls in size. Therefore, everything will be optimized as much as possible. We will seek application of this norm already during the elections in 2020,» said Iskhak Masaliev.

Party leaders will be against it. It is unprofitable for them. This is not beneficial for the moneybags. With open lists, there is no guarantee that you will get into the Parliament even by paying money. Iskhak Masaliev

He added that open lists would eliminate arbitrariness of party leaders. They will not be able to shuffle names and move candidates in the lists at their will.

This is not the first change that parliament deputes propose to the draft electoral law that has been already signed by the President. A group of deputies submitted for public discussion and sent changes to the profile committee regarding 9 percent electoral threshold and the amount of electoral deposit for parties.