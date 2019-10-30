09:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Deputies of Leilek district put forward 12 demands to authorities

Deputies of local councils of Leilek district of Batken region submitted proposals on solving the problems of border villages to the President, Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. They informed 24.kg news agency.

The deputies submitted 12 proposals in writing.

Related news
Border villages of Leilek. How Kyrgyzstan is losing its land
They ask to declare 2020 the Year of Demarcation of Borders and Development of Border Areas.

The deputies ask to carry out an inventory of all documents adopted over the years of independence on demarcation and delimitation of borders and include in the Government Commission the former special representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan for border issues Kurbanbai Iskandarov.

«Border territories should be granted special status and social benefits. To solve the problem of migration, it is necessary to start construction of Leilek reservoir,» local MPs say.

They ask the Government to send a letter to Google with a proposal to correct the map of Leilek district.

«We ask to return full control over Katta-Tuz field with withdrawal of the Tajik military from well No. 28, and use gas for the needs of the local population, to remove the post of the State Road Transport Inspectorate of Tajikistan from Khujand — Arka — Kanibadam road,» the statement says.

Deputies propose to transfer the military unit located in Isfana to International village of Kulunda rural area.

«We ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to receive us. Our first request, sent to the head of state and Government in September, remained unanswered, although, according to the law, they must answer within two weeks,» the deputies noted.
link:
views: 49
Print
Related
Parliament instructs Government to support residents of border areas
Kyrgyzstan simplifies entry to border areas
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
30 October, Wednesday
09:10
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal landfill in St. Petersburg Citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal landfill in...
08:57
Deputies of Leilek district put forward 12 demands to authorities
29 October, Tuesday
17:26
Finance Ministry announces sum of money to be allocated for elections
16:44
Price of flour grows by 1.21 soms in Kyrgyzstan for month
16:18
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir 1 billion m3 less than in 2018
16:01
Missing Batken resident detained in Tajikistan for violation of border regime
15:47
Defendants in Bishkek HPP modernization case face up to 15 years in prison