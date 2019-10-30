Deputies of Leilek district put forward 12 demands to authorities

Deputies of local councils of Leilek district of Batken region submitted proposals on solving the problems of border villages to the President, Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. They informed 24.kg news agency.

The deputies submitted 12 proposals in writing.

They ask to declare 2020 the Year of Demarcation of Borders and Development of Border Areas.

The deputies ask to carry out an inventory of all documents adopted over the years of independence on demarcation and delimitation of borders and include in the Government Commission the former special representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan for border issues Kurbanbai Iskandarov.

«Border territories should be granted special status and social benefits. To solve the problem of migration, it is necessary to start construction of Leilek reservoir,» local MPs say.

They ask the Government to send a letter to Google with a proposal to correct the map of Leilek district.

«We ask to return full control over Katta-Tuz field with withdrawal of the Tajik military from well No. 28, and use gas for the needs of the local population, to remove the post of the State Road Transport Inspectorate of Tajikistan from Khujand — Arka — Kanibadam road,» the statement says.

Deputies propose to transfer the military unit located in Isfana to International village of Kulunda rural area.

«We ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to receive us. Our first request, sent to the head of state and Government in September, remained unanswered, although, according to the law, they must answer within two weeks,» the deputies noted.