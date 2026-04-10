Border Service: Procedure for Kyrgyz citizens' stay near state border simplified

The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports that amendments have been made to Government Resolution No. 172 of April 4, 2016, regulating the border area and border strip.

The adopted amendments are aimed at simplifying the procedure for citizens’ stay near the state border. Specifically, citizens of Kyrgyzstan engaged in economic activities (grazing livestock, agricultural work) are now granted the right to stay and move within the border area and border strip without a border pass.

Valid identity documents, as well as lists certified by local government or local state administration, are valid for one calendar year.

A special border regime remains in effect in the border area and border strip.

All other rules governing entry, stay, and the conduct of activities remain mandatory.