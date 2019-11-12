Residents of border villages of Batken region create Chek Ara NGO

Residents of border villages in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan have created Chek Ara Public Foundation. Its initiators informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, within the framework of the public foundation, work will be continued on addressing the social problems of border areas and monitoring decisions on delimitation and demarcation of the state border.

«All our proposals, requests to solve problems, warnings about possible clashes at the border were left without attention. So now we’ll try to reach out through the public foundation,» explained the members of the foundation.

Recall, the first letter on behalf of the deputies of local and town councils of Batken and Leilek districts was sent to the Presidential Administration on September 18. In late October, Leilek’s deputies sent a second appeal to the president, as well as to the Parliament and the Government. But there is still no reaction, representatives of the border district have not received a single answer to their letters.