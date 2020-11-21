11:03
Kyrgyzstan allocates 305 million soms for development of border areas

A meeting of the interdepartmental working commission on implementation of the state program for ensuring security and socio-economic development of certain border areas of Kyrgyzstan with a special status was held yesterday. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Maksat Mamytkanov, chaired the meeting. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reports.

It is noted that the plan includes 33 events, for which 305 million soms have been allocated from the budget.

«Currently, within the framework of the state program, 14 state facilities have been fully completed, 19 of them are at the completion stage, including social, water management, energy and bank protection facilities. According to the heads of state departments, in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, construction of some structures has been suspended, but the work is in full swing now,» the statement says.

In his turn, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that all the obligations taken under the state program must be fulfilled in full.

«The program is a priority area in the government’s activities, implementation of which determines the well-being of the population living in border areas with a special status. It is necessary to complete the construction of all facilities on time,» stressed Maksat Mamytkanov.

The Deputy Prime Minister also paid special attention to the executive discipline of individual ministries and departments. He noted that their heads must take concrete measures to eliminate the shortcomings, in case of non-compliance with the deadlines for the implementation of the state program, they would be personally liable.

In conclusion, Maksat Mamytkanov gave state bodies a number of instructions for the timely and high-quality implementation of the measures included in the state program.
