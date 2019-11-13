14:46
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Untimely solution of border issues plays into hands of neighboring countries

Untimely solution of border problems plays into the hands of neighboring countries. Deputies of local councils of Batken and Leilek districts of Kyrgyzstan told today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to them, neighboring Tajikistan, without knowledge or consent of Kyrgyzstan, unilaterally resolves border issues in its favor.

Related news
Residents of border villages of Batken region create Chek Ara NGO
«Population of the border areas is watching the changes on our border, they are aware of developments. Representatives of the official authorities from Bishkek avoid meetings with the people, limiting themselves only to people «on duty,» the deputies say.

They note, despite the fact that negotiations are still ongoing on demarcation and delimitation of borders, the Tajik side is carrying out construction work on disputed sites.

Recall, activists created Check Ara (Border) NGO.
link:
views: 58
Print
Related
Kyrgyz authorities constantly make concessions in negotiations with Tajikistan
Residents of border villages of Batken region create Chek Ara NGO
Deputies of Leilek district put forward 12 demands to authorities
Parliament instructs Government to support residents of border areas
Kyrgyzstan simplifies entry to border areas
Popular
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020 Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
13 November, Wednesday
14:37
Kyrgyz authorities constantly make concessions in negotiations with Tajikistan Kyrgyz authorities constantly make concessions in negot...
14:25
Student from Bishkek distributes extremist materials in Bazar-Korgon
14:16
Untimely solution of border issues plays into hands of neighboring countries
14:08
Kyrgyzstan can save 30-40% of electricity consumption volume
13:56
Fuel smuggling: Illegal sale point works in Bishkek’s housing estate