Untimely solution of border issues plays into hands of neighboring countries

Untimely solution of border problems plays into the hands of neighboring countries. Deputies of local councils of Batken and Leilek districts of Kyrgyzstan told today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.
According to them, neighboring Tajikistan, without knowledge or consent of Kyrgyzstan, unilaterally resolves border issues in its favor.
They note, despite the fact that negotiations are still ongoing on demarcation and delimitation of borders, the Tajik side is carrying out construction work on disputed sites.
Recall, activists created Check Ara (Border) NGO.