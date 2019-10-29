16:34
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir 1 billion m3 less than in 2018

Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir is 17.12 billion cubic meters. The First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a meeting of the Committee of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use.

According to him, the reservoir had 18.9 billion cubic meters at this time in 2018.

The Government repeatedly assured that, despite the lack of water, there would be no interruptions in provision of the population with electricity.

Deputy Ekmat Baibakpaev proposed to compensate summer water supplies to Kazakhstan by import of electricity from this country in winter.

Kubatbek Boronov noted that it would be possible to reach an agreement with the neighbors in the future.
