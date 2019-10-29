Seniors from Bishkek nursing home plant saplings in new park

Pensioners — patients of the Bishkek social inpatient institution for the elderly and people with disabilities planted trees in a new Yntymak park on the Southern Highway. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The seniors, employees of the institution raised money and planted three chestnuts for 23,100 soms.

Workers of Bishkekzelenkhoz helped with selection of saplings and place for planting. The vocal group of the elderly women Dobush with enthusiasm and song supported the campaign in the new park on the Southern Highway.

At least 187 people currently live in the nursing home, 51 of them need special care.