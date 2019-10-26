14:44
Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan

Meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council ended in Moscow. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev took part in it.

A number of documents have been signed, including imposing of restrictions by Russia on remittances of individuals to Kyrgyzstan. The limit has been introduced in April 2019 unilaterally for amounts up to 100,000 rubles to Kyrgyzstan and up to 150,000 — to Kazakhstan.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reacted to this in the following way: «Given that this issue affects the interests of many citizens of Kyrgyzstan, I believe that precisely such problems need to be addressed on the site of the union,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

However, it was not resolved positively for the Kyrgyz Republic. Recall, deputy Dastan Bekeshev proposed the Government to suspend ratification of all agreements with the EAEU because of restrictions imposed by Russia on the size of money transfers.
