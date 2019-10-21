Investigator, deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz placed in detention center

Deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district and investigator of the local police department, who extorted a bribe, were placed in a pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the state committee informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Recall, the deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district and the police officer of the local police department were detained for a bribe. They extorted 100,000 soms from a citizen for termination of criminal prosecution. Earlier, the prosecutor has already received 60,000 soms.