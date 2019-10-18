17:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Anti-Corruption Service discloses details of detention of deputy prosecutor

Deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district and investigator of the local police department were placed in the temporary detention center of the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the state committee reported.

Related news
Deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district, investigator arrested for bribe
The deputy prosecutor and the investigator were caught red-handed on October 16 when returning 60,000 soms to the applicant. The investigator of the police department acted as an intermediary in extortion and receiving the bribe.

«The deputy prosecutor, in collusion with the investigator, extorted 100,000 soms from E.A. for termination of criminal prosecution. Earlier, he had already received 60,000 soms. The materials were registered under the Article «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the State Committee for National Security informed.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention center. Corresponding investigative and operational measures are being carried out.
link:
views: 42
Print
Related
Deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district, investigator arrested for bribe
Policemen-extortionists placed in detention center 1
Two financial police officers detained in Bishkek
Employees of Oktyabrsky Police Department detained with bribe
Border guards extort money from smuggler in Tokmak
Head of State Agency for Environment Protection extorted bribe
Head of financial police department detained for bribe extortion
Tax officer extorts bribe for re-registration of license in Bishkek
Military Prosecutor's Office arrests SCNS employee for extortion of 350,000 soms
Head of Batken Forest Management Department arrested for bribe
Popular
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
18 October, Friday
16:56
Kyrgyz futsal team defeats team of Uzbekistan
16:49
Withdrawal of $ 5 mln from Manas. Mirlan Begaliev enters into plea agreement
16:38
Anti-Corruption Service discloses details of detention of deputy prosecutor
16:25
Tajikistan sets up speed bump at disputed section of border
16:04
Kyrgyzstan delivers humanitarian aid to ethnic Pamir Kyrgyz