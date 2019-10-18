Anti-Corruption Service discloses details of detention of deputy prosecutor

Deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district and investigator of the local police department were placed in the temporary detention center of the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the state committee reported.

The deputy prosecutor and the investigator were caught red-handed on October 16 when returning 60,000 soms to the applicant. The investigator of the police department acted as an intermediary in extortion and receiving the bribe.

«The deputy prosecutor, in collusion with the investigator, extorted 100,000 soms from E.A. for termination of criminal prosecution. Earlier, he had already received 60,000 soms. The materials were registered under the Article «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the State Committee for National Security informed.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention center. Corresponding investigative and operational measures are being carried out.