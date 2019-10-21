Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises additional free hemodialysis procedures

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan to resolve the issue of additional, if necessary, hemodialysis procedures at the expense of patients. Press center of the ministry reported.

According to it, patients began to receive services under a new government decree at a single fixed price — 4,700 soms. They are paid by the state. In addition, patients can choose any medical institution for hemodialysis.

The Ministry of Health noted that patients have no problems with additional 13th or 14th procedures.

«The procedures of hemodialysis services are clearly monitored, and no one had paid money for additional procedures,» the ministry said.

Minister of Health Cosmosbek Cholponbaev noted that, thanks to the new order, additional 152 people were transferred to budget-funded hemodialysis and the co-payment of 550 soms was removed.

«The issue of additional procedures will also be decided in the near future,» he said.

The Ministry of Health has amended the Cabinet’s decree on deletion of a clause indicating 12 hemodialysis procedures per calendar month; the document was sent to the Government Office.

Recall, patients with chronic renal failure have demanded to remove the limit on the number of free hemodialysis procedures per month. They stress that many require additional sessions, and are unable to pay for them.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1,508 people undergo hemodialysis procedure in Kyrgyzstan.