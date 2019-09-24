Kyrgyzstan to pay for hemodialysis procedure for 150 patients

Patients with chronic renal failure, who paid for the hemodialysis procedure on their own, were transferred to free treatment. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 150 people will undergo the procedure for free due to new organization and implementation of hemodialysis services adopted by the Government. Patients have a single fixed price for a procedure for 2019 — 4,700 soms. The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund will pay for the procedures.

«Thanks to the single fixed price for all private clinics, it became possible to save money, and all 150 patients, who had previously received hemodialysis at their own expense, were fully transferred to free treatment,» the ministry said.

At least 1,508 people undergo hemodialysis procedure in Kyrgyzstan. It is provided free of charge to 604 patients, on preferential terms — to 764. They pay 550 soms, the remaining 4,700 soms are covered by the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund.

Under the new provision, patients will undergo hemodialysis in the same conditions without co-payment, that is, they will not be divided into budget-funded and preferential categories. 150 people underwent the procedure at their own expense.