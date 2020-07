At least 1,408 people receive hemodialysis services at the expense of the budget in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) Akylbek Kalykov told at a briefing.

According to him, 757.7 million soms are budgeted to pay for hemodialysis services in 2020. The CMIF has already paid 468 million.

Akylbek Kalykov added that hemodialysis services are provided by 22 private and 4 state hospitals.