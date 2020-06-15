11:21
At least 174 patients transferred to budget financing of hemodialysis

At least 174 patients with fifth stage of chronic renal failure, who underwent hemodialysis at their own expense, were transferred to budget funding. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Government allocated 75 million soms for this.

«Patients have been on the waiting list since January. For almost half a year they had been undergoing hemodialysis at their own expense. On June 13, the Ministry of Health held meeting of a commission for selection of patients for budget-funded hemodialysis, according to which starting from June 15 all of them will receive the expensive services free of charge at the state expense,» the ministry said.

A total of 1,691 people undergo hemodialysis procedures at the expense of the budget in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,408 of them are funded by the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, and 283 patients receive the services through PPP at Fresenius Medical Care hemodialysis centers.
