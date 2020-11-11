People in need of hemodialysis hold rally at Ministry of Health in Bishkek

Another rally was held near the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. Patients in need of hemodialysis took part in the peaceful protest.

The protesters came out with banners, saying: «Fresenius’ patients are not hostages.» Fresenius Medical Care is a hemodialysis center.

According to the protesters, the state transfers to the center 6,812 soms per patient, while the rest of hemodialysis organizations receive 4,700 soms through the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund.

«That is, the overpayment to Fresenius Medical Care Center is 2,112 soms. At least 127 people in need of hemodialysis could get help for this money,» they say.