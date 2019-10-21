10:40
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays working visit to Japan

The President of Kyrgyzstan left for Japan with working visit. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will take part in the ceremony of enthronement of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito. In addition, within the framework of the working visit, a bilateral meeting of the President with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is planned.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will also meet with the heads of the largest corporations of Japan and compatriots living in the country.
