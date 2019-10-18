Kyrgyzstan to strengthen depositor protection in case of bank bankruptcy

It is proposed to increase the amount of compensation for deposits (insurance coverage) in commercial banks upon occurrence of a guarantee case (bankruptcy). The bill was submitted for public discussion by the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan.

According to it, the deposit protection system protects depositors and maintains the stability of the financial system. The level of insurance coverage positively influences the confidence of the population in banks and the volume of the deposit base. The higher the level of insurance coverage, the higher the deposit base of commercial banks, which is one of the sources of resources for their lending activities.

The bill proposes to establish compensation of not more than 300,000 soms to the depositors of a commercial bank.

This amount includes interest on deposits. Depositors of a microfinance company and / or a housing and savings credit institution are offered to pay compensation of not more than 200,000 soms in total, including interest on deposits.

«An increase in insurance coverage will increase the confidence of the population in bank savings, and, with proper supervision of commercial banks by the National Bank, will have a positive impact on the growth of the total deposit base,» the Ministry of Economy believes.